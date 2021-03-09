Lista completa de NOMINADOS a los PREMIOS BAFTA 2021
Ha sido confirmada y presentada la lista de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021, para reconocer a lo mejor del cine británico. La gala de la edición número 74 se celebrará el próximo 11 de abril en una ceremonia que debería tener lugar en el icónico Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
La misma se ha pospuesto en diversas ocasiones debido a la pandemia de Covid-19. De igual forma, los estrenos de varias películas han sido postergados al no ser viable su proyección en cines y, por ende, que el público disfrute de estas.
Recordemos que los Premios BAFTA son presentados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (British Academy of Film and Television Arts, BAFTA) organización benéfica que reúne a las personalidades de las industrias cinematográfica, televisiva y de los videojuegos en el Reino Unido.
Nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021: Lista completa
Mejor película Premios Bafta
- 'The Father'
- 'The Mauritanian'
- 'Nomadland'
- 'Promising Young Woman'
- 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Mejor dirección
- 'Another Round' - Thomas Vinterberg
- 'Babyteeth' - Shannon Murphy
- 'Minari' - Lee Isaac Chung
- 'Nomadland' - Chloé Zhao
- 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' - Jasmila bani
- 'Rocks' - Sarah Gavron
Mejor actriz
- Bukky Bakray - 'Rocks'
- Radha Blank - 'The Forty-Year-Old Version'
- Vanessa Kirby - 'Pieces of a Woman'
- Frances McDormand - 'Nomadland'
- Wunmi Mosaku - 'His House'
- Alfre Woodard - 'Clemency'
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Niamh Algar - 'Calm With Horses'
- Kosar Ali - 'Rocks'
- Maria Bakalova - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
- Dominique Fishback - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- Ashley Madekwe - 'County Lines'
- Yuh-Jung Youn - 'Minari'
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - 'Sound of Metal'
- Chadwick Boseman - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
- Adarsh Gourav - 'The White Tiger'
- Anthony Hopkins - 'The Father'
- Mads Mikkelsen - 'Another Round'
- Tahar Rahim - 'The Mauritanian'
Mejor actor de reparto
- Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- Barry Keoghan - 'Calm With Horses'
- Alan Kim - 'Minari'
- Leslie Odom Jr - 'One Night in Miami...'
- Clarke Peters - 'Da 5 Bloods'
- Paul Raci - 'Sound of Metal'
Mejor guion adaptado
- 'The Dig'
- 'The Father'
- 'The Mauritanian'
- 'Nomadland'
- 'The White Tiger'
Mejor guion original
- 'Another round'
- 'Mank'
- 'Promising Young Woman'
- 'Rocks'
- 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Mejor película animada
- 'Onward'
- 'Soul'
- 'Wolfwalkers'
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- 'Another Round'
- 'Dear Comrades!'
- 'Les Misérables'
- 'Minari'
- 'Quo Vadis, Aida?'
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
- 'His House'
- 'Limbo'
- 'Moffie'
- 'Rocks'
- 'Saint Maud'
Mejor actor o actriz emergente
- Bukky Bakray
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sopé Dìrísú
Mejor película británica
- 'Calm with horses'
- 'His House'
- 'The Father'
- 'The Dig'
- 'Limbo'
- 'The Mauritanian'
- 'Mogul Mowgli'
- 'Promising young woman'
- 'Rocks'
- 'Saint Maud'
Mejor documental
- 'Collective'
- 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet'
- 'The Dissident'
- 'My Octopus Teacher'
- 'The Social Dilemma'
Mejor música original
- 'Mank'
- 'Minari'
- 'News of the World'
- 'Promising Young Woman'
- 'Soul'
Mejor casting
- 'Calm With Horses', Shaheen Baig
- 'Judas and the Black Messiah', Alexa L. Fogel
- 'Minari', Julia Kim
- 'Promising Young Woman', Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- 'Rocks', Lucy Pardee
Mejor fotografía
- 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- 'Mank'
- 'The Mauritanian'
- 'News of the World'
- 'Nomadland'
Mejor edición
- 'The Father'
- 'Nomadland'
- 'Promising Young Woman'
- 'Sound of Metal'
- 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Mejor diseño de producción
- 'The Dig'
- 'The Father'
- 'Mank'
- 'News of the World'
- 'Rebecca'
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- 'Ammonite'
- 'The Dig'
- 'Emma'
- 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
- 'Mank'
Mejor maquillaje
- 'The Dig'
- 'Hillbilly Elegy'
- 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
- 'Mank'
- 'Pinocchio'
Mejor sonido
- 'Greyhound'
- 'News of the World'
- 'Nomadland'
- 'Soul'
- 'Sound of Metal'
Mejores efectos especiales
- 'Greyhound'
- 'The Midnight Sky'
- 'Mulan'
- 'The One and Only Ivan'
- 'Tenet'
Mejor corto de animación
- 'The Fire Next Time'
- 'The Owl and The Pussycat'
- 'The Song of a Lost Boy'
Mejor corto live action
- 'Eyelash'
- 'Lizard'
- 'Lucky Break'
- 'Miss Curvy'
- 'The Present'
-
maaz