Carlos Ponce dedica conmovedor mensaje a su HIIJA por su lucha contra la DEPRESIÓN

In honor of World Mental Health day, I know I'm late but the message I'm saying isn't based on a day but an awareness movement about a important issue. 💚 There have been days that have led to weeks where I'm smiling but it doesn't feel like in the inside. And some days it feels like a smile won't even come up. It's not easy, but it's not impossible. 💚 As I've opened up about a little of my story, I have found community within people who have struggled with this issue, I have been shown compassion with people around me, and I have also seen the not so good side too. 💚 When I opened up I know I had to open up to the good side of it and the bad side of it. When I speak about bad side, I'm speaking about the people who agree with the stigmas and don't fully understand mental health. Does it hurt at times by some of the comments I get, yeah it does. But at the end it was my choice. 💚 I want to say and tell the people who are on the fence about telling their story, their are good things and bad things. When your ready to tell your story, you tell it and don't let anyone pressure you into it because at the end of the day it's your story. Don't let no one diminish your story! 💚 I hope you found encouragement in this post and encouraging words to start publishing your story at your pace💚