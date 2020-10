Muere Doreen Montalvo, actriz de "La Ley y el Orden" y "The Good Wife" a los 56 años

View this post on Instagram

u2063R.I.P. Broadway and TV actress @doreencita. Had the pleasure of meeting her through my dear friend @alyssamariewilliams and Iu2019m so grateful for that. The few times I saw her afterwards she was an absolute sweetheart. Best known for the hit Broadway musicals In The Heights and On Your Feet - The story of Emilio u0026amp; Gloria Estefan. She was also casted for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire before the Covid shutdown and set to appear in Steven Spielbergu2019s movie adaptation of West Side Story. Itu2019s just all so sad and heartbreaking. Ugh My condolences go out to the family. ud83dude22ud83dudc94ud83dude4f u2800u2800 #rip #doreenmontalvo #dorencita #actress #broadway #tv #intheheghts #onyourfeet #mrsdoibtfire #westsidestory #elementary #madamsecretary #jrvisions