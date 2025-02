Kellen Moore es nuevo head coah los New Orleans Saint, ganó el Super Bowl con Eagles

Fun historical fact:



New #Saints coach Kellen Moore and QB Derek Carr met once in college as starting QBs -- with No. 5 Boise St. blowing out Fresno St., 57-7 in 2011.



Moore had 254 passing yards and 3 TDs, Carr had 126 and an INT, the second largest loss for Carr at any level. pic.twitter.com/HJLAz9UemM