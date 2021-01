Buscan a los responsables que grabaron "Trump" en la espalda de un manatí en Florida: VIDEO+FOTOS

Federal authorities investigating after this manatee was found w/ 'Trump' etched onto its back in Florida. This incident is classified as "harassment of a manatee” & punishable by a $50k fine and/or up-to one year in prison: https://t.co/fK6u742JMg



