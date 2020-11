¡Hay tiro! Donald Trump y Lady Gaga INTERCAMBIAN FUERTES mensajes previo a elecciones

View this post on Instagram

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! Iu2019m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in ud83cudfb6 YOU & I!!!! Letu2019s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTEu2764ufe0f Iu2019m with u0040JoeBiden u2014Lets go 24 hrs!!!!! PUSH!!!!!