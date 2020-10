¡Como un fénix! Nace en Londres raro animal en peligro de extinción: VIDEO

uD83DuDE0D EXCITING NEWS uD83DuDE0D Oni the okapi, who featured in last week's @ITV documentary, has given birth to a baby girl! Meet adorable Ede uD83EuDD70 Find out all about our new arrival here: https://t.co/Fxepz7q5RQ And tune in to watch the second Episode - Thurs 1 Oct, 9pm on ITV! #ZSLZooBabies pic.twitter.com/OuDgg7hnSo