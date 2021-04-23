Oscar 2021: Lista completa de las nominaciones en la 93 edición de los premios

La ceremonia 93 de la entrega de los Premios Óscar 2021 se encuentra ya a la vuelta de la esquina, y la Academia ya dio a conocer la lista completa de las nominaciones para esta edición enmarcada por la crisis sanitaria por la pandemia de Covid-19, la cual repercutió ampliamente en el sector de la cinematografía.

Los premios de la pandemia, como también se les ha nombrado, se realizarán este domingo 25 de abril luego que la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas pospusiera la ceremonia de entrega de los galardones mucho más de lo esperado. En un principio se llevaría a cabo el 28 de febrero, sin embargo la fecha se postergó hasta quedar fija para este próximo domingo.

“La ceremonia se retransmitirá en directo desde múltiples lugares, incluido el emblemático Teatro Dolby. Estamos deseando compartir más detalles pronto", adelantó hace unos días un portavoz de la organización de los premios, por lo que los Premios Oscar 2021 está programado para realizarse en la ciudad de Los Angeles en un espacio abierto.

"Mank", "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland" acaparan las nominaciones para la 93 edición de los Óscar, que se celebran este domingo en Los Angeles. A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de las nominaciones:

Thrilled to welcome @rizwanahmed and @violadavis to this year's ensemble cast of presenters! See you on Sunday. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bFohXGiALo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 22, 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"The Father".

"Judas and the Black Messiah".

"Mank".

"Minari".

"Nomadland".

"Promising Young Woman".

"Sound of Metal".

"The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round").

David Fincher ("Mank").

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari").

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal").

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father").

Gary Oldman ("Mank").

Steven Yeun ("Minari").

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday").

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland").

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami").

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").

Olivia Colman ("The Father").

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari").

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

"Onward".

"Over the Moon".

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon".

"Soul".

"Wolfwalkers".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por "The Father".

Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland".

Kemp Powers, por "One Night in Miami".

Ramin Bahrani, por "The White Tiger".

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Will Berson y Shaka King, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".

Lee Isaac Chung, por "Minari".

Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman".

Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por "Sound of Metal".

Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"Another Round" (Dinamarca).

"Better Days" (Hong Kong).

"Collective" (Rumanía).

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Túnez).

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.

"Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead"). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami"). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"Da 5 Bloods" (Terence Blanchard).

"Mank" (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).

"Minari" (Emile Mosseri).

"News of the World" (James Newton Howard).

"Soul" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

"Greyhound" (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.

"Mank" (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).

"News of the World" (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).

"Soul" (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).

"Sound of Metal" (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne, por "Emma".

Trish Summerville, por "Mank".

Ann Roth, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

Bina Daigeler, por "Mulan".

Massimo Cantini Parrini, por "Pinocchio".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"Burrow".

"Genius Loci".

"If Anything Happens I Love You".

"Opera".

"Yes-People".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

"Feeling Through".

"The Letter Room".

"The Present".

"Two Distant Strangers".

"White Eye".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Nobbit, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".

Erik Messerschmidt, por "Mank"

Dariusz Wolski, por "News of the World".

Joshua James Richards, por "Nomadland".

Phedos Papamichel, por "The Trial of the Chicago".

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Collective", de Alexander Nanau.

"Crip Camp", de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.

"The Mole Agent", de Maite Alberdi.

"My Octopus Teacher", de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.

"Time", de Garrett Bradley.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Colette".

"A Concerto Is a Conversation".

"Do Not Split".

"Hunger Ward".

"A Love Song for Latasha".

MEJOR MONTAJE

Yorgos Lamprinos, por "The Father".

Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland".

Frédéric Thoraval, por "Promising Young Woman".

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por "Sound of Metal".

Alan Baumgarten , por "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por "Emma".

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por "Hillbilly Elegy".

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por "Mank".

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por "Pinocchio".

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

"The Father" (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone).

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara y Diana Stoughton)

"Mank" (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)

"News of the World" (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan).

"Tenet" (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas).

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox, por "Love and Monsters".

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins, por "The Midnight Sky".

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram, por "Mulan".

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez, por "The One and Only Ivan".

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher, por "Tenet".

