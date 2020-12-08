Juego del Año de PlayStation Blog: Lista de nominados y cómo votar por tu favorito
El Blog de PlayStation dio a conocer este 9 de diciembre a los nominados para Juego del Año 2020 y abrió las votaciones para que los usuarios puedan elegir a su favorito.
Los gamers podrán votar dentro de 17 categorías desde hoy y hasta las 23:59 horas (tiempo del Pacífico) del próximo domingo 13 de diciembre.
Una vez que se cierren las votaciones, PlayStation contará todos los votos y dará a conocer este mismo mes a los ganadores.
La compañía precisó que si los jugadores no encuentran a su videojuego favorito dentro de alguna categoría, hay una opción abierta para votar por él.
Categorías y nominados
Mejor historia
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Bugsnax
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Haven
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Spiritfarer
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Mejor uso del control DualSense
- Astro’s Playroom
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Godfall
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Pathless
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Mejor accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- The Last of Us Part II
- Madden NFL 21
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Moving Out
- Overcooked All You Can Eat
- Torchlight III
- Watch Dogs Legion
Mejor aprovechamiento gráfico
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Resident Evil 3
Mejor dirección de arte
- Astro’s Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Cuphead
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Doom Eternal
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Haven
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- The Last of Us Part II
- Manifold Garden
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
- Persona 5 Royal
- The Pathless
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Spelunky 2
Mejor banda sonora
- Astro’s Playroom
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Cuphead
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- FIFA 21
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Huntdown
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- No Straight Roads
- Persona 5 Royal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2
- Trials of Mana
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon's Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Doom Eternal
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Resident Evil 3
- Spelunky 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Worms Rumble
Mejor juego de deportes
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- Madden NFL 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- NHL 21
- Ride 4
- Skater XL
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2
Mejor personaje nuevo
- Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
- The Bugsnax
- Eivor (Assassin's Creed Valhalla)
- The Fall Guys (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout)
- Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like a Dragon)
- Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Kamala Khan (Marvel’s Avengers)
- Kasumi (Persona 5 Royal)
- Miles Morales as Spider-Man
Mejor juego independiente
- Bugsnax
- Creaks
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Haven
- Ikenfell
- Manifold Garden
- No Straight Roads
- The Pathless
- Skater XL
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- Worms Rumble
Momento de juego del año
- Astro's Playroom: Experiencing haptics and adaptive triggers for the first time
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Blowing the raiding horn
- Control: Jesse Faden starring in Swift Platform
- Demon’s Souls: Beating Tower Knight
- Doom Eternal: Firing the BFG 10K
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: Getting your first Crown
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Honeybee Inn performance scene
- Ghost of Tsushima: Horseback title sequence
- Persona 5 Royal: Kasumi’s Phantom Thief transformation
- The Last of Us Part II: Final showdown
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: The bridge sequence
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: Playing the first musical stage
Mejor experiencia VR
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Paper Beast
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- Until You Fall
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Mejor juego del año para PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Mejor juego del año para PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astro's Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Godfall
- Haven
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Juego más anticipado
- Deathloop
- Elden Ring
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Far Cry 6
- Final Fantasy XVI
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- New God of War title
- NieR Replicant
- Project Athia
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Estudio del año
- Bluepoint Games
- Insomniac Games
- Naughty Dog
- Media Molecule
- miHoYo
- Square Enix
- Sucker Punch
¿Cómo votar por tu videojuego favorito?
Lo primero que debes hacer es entrar a PlayStation.Blog y ubicar la entrada de las votaciones para juego del año. La lista de nominados aparecerá por categoría y deberás ir seleccionando tu favorito de cada una; si consideras que el juego que debería ganar no están en la lista, puedes poner su nombre al final de cada categoría en el recuadro que dice Otro.
Para que tu voto sea válido, cada que elijas a un ganador por categoría debes presionar el botón VOTAR que aparece al final de cada lista.