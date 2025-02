Hallan cuerpo de una nueva víctima en la búsqueda de las gemelas Huszti perdidas en Escocia

The body of a second woman has been recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen around 9.05pm on Fri, 31 Jan.



The woman is yet to be formally identified but the family of Eliza Huszti, 32, reported missing on Tues, 7 Jan, has been informed.



