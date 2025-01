Rescatan a más de 400 animales de los incendios forestales que azotan California

There is still good people in this world. Let's help the dog find his owners. Please share this, thank you.uD83DuDE4FuD83CuDFFCuD83EuDEF6uD83CuDFFC

The information is at the end of the video & hereuD83DuDC47uD83CuDFFC

(He's safe at the Pasadena Humane Society ID: A519266)#Pasadena #PasadenaFire #LosAngelesFire #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/PjXnifedOh