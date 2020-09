¡Cambio radical! Esto hizo Kelly Osbourne para perder más de 40 kilos y lucir espectacular

View this post on Instagram

To say this man was a legend is simply not enough. Regis Philbin was American TV! It was a true honor to not only have known him but also to have had the opportunity to work with him. I will never forgot how welcoming and kind he was to everyone. He was the brightest light in the room. Rest In Peace #Regis. (Ps I was about 18 in this pic I look god awful... wtf was I thinking?)