Chadwick Boseman: Estos son los premios que ganó "Black Panther" ¿el Oscar?

View this post on Instagram

Never enough time to thank everyone! Sending love and gratitude to God, my HU family, my team, all who voted and all who continue to celebrate with us on this #BlackPanther journey. Congrats to @MichaelBJordan, @DanaiGurira, @LetitiaWright, Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and our entire cast and crew. #ImageAwards50