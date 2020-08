Lady Gaga se vuelve sirena y SORPRENDE a sus fans con su último look

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by when I worked as a burlesque dancer as I was working to become a star, these shades remind me of my times on the lower east side in New York and the identity I created for myself then. I assume many would expect my first palette to be full of crazy colors, but the truth is when I was first discovering my identity, self-love, and compassion, I used colors that would contour, shape, and amplify my look in a way that made me feel beautiful. That made me feel famous from the inside out, even when no one knew who I was. Step into our glam room, and enjoy the FAME. Available on @hauslabs (hauslabs.com) u0026amp; amazon.com/hauslabs tomorrow at 9am PT, and at our pop up in LA Thurs/Fri