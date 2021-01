Pescadores rescatan a un hombre que "anido" en árbol rodeado de cocodrilos: FOTOS

Naked fugitive rescued from mangroves by Australian fishermen



Two fishermen have rescued a naked fugitive who they found clinging to trees over a crocodile-infested swamp in northern Australia.



Kev Joiner and Cam...

me: https://t.co/fh5JD5mlH8

to know: https://t.co/nElCLjTvrU pic.twitter.com/QfkCa35nTU