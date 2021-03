Telescopio Hubble miro al espacio y se topo con el "Ojo Maligno"; te contamos de qué se trata

Our latest Picture of the Week features NGC4826 — a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices.



