NASA prueba su sistema de lanzamiento más PODEROSO para misiones a la Luna: VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

ud83dudd25 FIRE ud83dudd25u2063 u2063 What youu0026#39;re looking at is a rocket booster test for our Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will power the first Artemis missions to the Moon! SLSu0026#39;s two boosters are the largest, most powerful boosters ever built for flight. u2063 u2063 For a little over two minutes u2014 the same amount of time that the boosters power the SLS rocket during liftoff and flight for each Artemis mission u2014 the five-segment flight support booster fired in the Utah desert, producing more than 3 million pounds of thrust. u2063 u2063 Together with @NorthropGrumman, we will use data from this test to evaluate the motoru0026#39;s performance using potential new materials and processes that can be incorporated into future boosters.u2063 u2063 Credit: NASAu2063 u2063 #Rocket #Artemis #NASA #SLS #TurnItUp