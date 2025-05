Coronan a Lisa de BLACKPINK como la reina de los Labubu y la culpan de su creciente popularidad

NOT LISA MAKING SURE THAT THE LABUBU THAT WAS GIFTED TO HER IS NOT A DUPEuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2DuD83DuDE2D SHE'S SO REAL FOR THIS LOL pic.twitter.com/AoKgjrHyDO