Así se vio el eclipse lunar total en México | FOTOS de la luna de sangre

Don't sleep on this!



In the Western Hemisphere? Step outside late tonight to see a "Blood Moon," aka lunar eclipse, as the Sun, Earth, and Moon align such that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow.



Totality begins at 2:26am ET (0626 UTC) March 14: https://t.co/9tPlMZdpfC pic.twitter.com/3YwV9rZzK7