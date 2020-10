¡Impactante! Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a ¿su primer NIETO?

View this post on Instagram

One thing a lot of people have mentioned to me is a baby girl develops all her eggs for her lifetime during gestation. So when my mom carried me 29 years ago, she also carried her grandchild then too! Sheu2019s carried her twice! u2063 u2063 A crazy fun concept to think about...u2063 u2063 25 weeks and mom is feeling great! I have been feeling baby kicks from the outside! Itu2019s just a surreal thing to see and feel her move! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy