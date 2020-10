Cortes de cabello para este Otoño 2020 que le FAVORECEN a mujeres de 40 años

View this post on Instagram

This picture was taken by my brother; a little stolen moment at sunset in his backyard. No matter how practiced I am, Iu2019m still not totally comfortable in front of a camera. ud83eudd2b But somehow, Ben manages to draw out the real me. Big brother, little sister goofing around I guess... we support each other through everything. Ben took it as a favor for my side hustle @ondabeauty. As advocates of #cleanbeauty, we promote the reduction of harmful ingredients in beauty and lifestyle. Link in stories to @refinery29u2019s article (and my beauty routine, which includes Oreosu2014still a work in progress). Shop at @ondabeauty #supportsmallbusinesses #family u2764ufe0fud83cudf3b