Captan ojo del Huracán Flossie categoría 2 desde el espacio | VIDEO

Imagery via @NOAA's #GOESWest uD83DuDEF0? shows an eye developing as #HurricaneFlossie churns over the eastern Pacific today. #Hurricane #Flossie is currently a strong Category 2 storm. #GOES18



Latest updates: https://t.co/Pu1fZWiOFC https://t.co/fu3k78QgD5 pic.twitter.com/oxtZ50sy68