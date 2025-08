El bebé más viejo del mundo; nació de un embrión congelado hace 30 años

World's oldest baby, 30 years old, was born less than a week ago, in Ohio.



It is not a crazy talk. He was created from an embryo frozen in 1994 and 'adopted' 30 years later.



His name is Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, and his parents are Lindsey, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34. He is less than… pic.twitter.com/dSrvzQdGKR