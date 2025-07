Estos son los países de América donde las olas de tsunami podrían superar los 3 metros de altura

Friends please be aware, a Tsunami is a series of wave carrying a large extra mass of water to our coast.



This will NOT be a single wave.

Do NOT try to go to the coast to take photos.



You're not just putting yourself at risk, you will also be putting rescue teams at risk. #CAwx https://t.co/u7kfCl6y05 pic.twitter.com/VZSIFhbbKd