Caos en Hawái, así se ve la isla mientras turistas y locales evacuan ante alerta de tsunami

HNL Alert: 05:17 PM 07-29-2025 - HNL Alert: Tsunami Warning 5:15PM UPDATE - Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected. Go to https://t.co/YRpptHbSzb for updates. EVACUATE coastal areas in PRIMARY EVACUATION ZONE. Map at https://t.co/tlVVR1kYga pic.twitter.com/ov9gFbMxCJ