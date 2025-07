Sin ataúd y sin lujo: Así será el funeral del "Príncipe durmiente", quien murió tras 20 años en coma

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal al Saud ("Sleeping Prince") has died after 20 years in a coma. In 2005, when he was 16, he was in a serious car accident in London and suffered a severe head injury.https://t.co/YWmmJKloJqhttps://t.co/7I4p7B0eJmhttps://t.co/7EGg7G66ec pic.twitter.com/avcmycy4To