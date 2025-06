Fuego y baterías de litio, las claves del buque Morning Midas hundido con 3000 autos de China a México

uD83CuDF0A?? #MorningMidas sank in the North Pacific on June 23, 2025, after a fire broke out on June 3 aboard the car carrier loaded with 3,048 vehicles (70 EVs, 681 hybrids), 350?t of diesel, and 1,530?t of fuel oil.https://t.co/G9I3U6lFsc pic.twitter.com/jlYquFrla8