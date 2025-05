Hombre muere al intentar escalar el Monte Makalu, buscaba recaudar fondos para la lucha contra el cáncer

uD83DuDEA8 Renowned climber Alex?Pancoe, 39, has died of cardiac arrest at Makalu Camp?II on May?4, while fundraising for pediatric blood cancer research at Lurie Children’s Hospital



A survivor of brain cancer, he had completed Explorers Grand Slam & summited Everest in 2019#BINI pic.twitter.com/Wu7O7zLNyP