Administración Trump arresta a más de 100 migrantes durante redada en club nocturno de Colorado

uD83DuDEABuD83CuDF7BNothing good ever happens after 3 a.m. #DEA and our local/federal partners spoil another party - this one an underground nightclub in CO Springs. Drugs & weapons seized, more than 100 illegal aliens taken into custody.

uD83CuDFB5 Bottles & cans, just clap your hands uD83DuDC4F pic.twitter.com/78ZSiYNJQj