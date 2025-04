Identifican a primera víctima del tiroteo de la Universidad de Florida, era trabajador del comedor

uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4uD83DuDDA4Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life. ??

Him with our Dad on the left and with our other Brother Sister, Gma and cousin. pic.twitter.com/cD24kEZBSU