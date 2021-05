Roban a BEBÉ de IGLESIA y activan ALERTA AMBER, está en "peligro EXTREMO" en EU: VIDEO

Please help bring 2-yr old Noah Gabriel Trout home safely. Share!!!

He's been missing since earlier today (5/2).

Report potential sightings of 2-year old Noah or this subject immediately via 911, the GCSO at (540) 921-3842 or 540-696-6013 or #FBIRichmond at (804) 261-1044. pic.twitter.com/koMm7DfPZG