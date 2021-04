¡Ni Mark Zuckerberg se SALVÓ! Sus datos de Facebook PRIVADOS también fueron filtrados

Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.



If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak? uD83DuDCDEuD83DuDE02@GazTheJourno pic.twitter.com/lrqlwzFMjU