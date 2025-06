Ellos son los niños punk que se están ganando el amor de las calles en Inglaterra | VIDEO

#PUNKROCK IS TAKING BACK LONDON — from East to West, loud and proud! Yesterday, outside Highbury & Islington Station, just before the PET NEEDS show at The Garage, something wild went down… We were busking for the Fractured Party when the amazing PET NEEDS jumped in for a raw, loud, glorious version of Blitzkrieg Bop by the @Ramones — live, unplanned, straight from the underground. This is what punk looks like in 2025. And we’re just getting started. #TheWhops #WeArePetNeeds #FracturedParty #Punk #PunkRock #BlitzkriegBop #Ramones #PunkIsNotDead #PunkRockLives #YoungPunkBand #BuskingInLondon #PunkInPublic #DIYMusic #KidsInBands #RocknRollKids #UndergroundVibes #LondonMusicScene #NewPunkGeneration #LiveMusicLondon #Ramones #PunkRevival #PunkSpirit #PunkEnergy #PunkSceneUK #SupportYoungBands #PunkRockLondon #StreetPunkVibes #HeyHoLetsGo