Evita que tu LABIAL manche el cubrebocas con este TRUCO de maquillaje

View this post on Instagram

This hack has been around for ages but it really does work. It was usually done on dark lip colours but it is just as effective on muted shades to keep your lipstick in place for hours. ud83dudc8b ud83dudc8b ud83dudc8b Iu2019m using one of our best selling shades on counter, @lauramercier Rouge Essentiel in Beige In Time. . . #lauramercierph #lipstick