Últimas noticias
Suscrí­bete: Ventas: Newsletter:
Encuéntranos en:
El Heraldo de México Haz click aquí para hacer tu
MTV

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de ganadores EN VIVO

Te compartimos a los ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021, completamente en tiempo real. Desde BTS hasta Olivia Rodrigo.

ESPECTÁCULOS

·
¿Cuántos premios ganará BTS? Foto: Especial

Este domingo 12 de septiembre se realizan los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. La espera terminó y hoy conoceremos a los ganadores de las 16 categorías de los premios organizados por la icónica cadena de televisión.

Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion lideran las nominaciones con siete y seis, respectivamente. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon y Lil Nas X destacan con cinco nominaciones, mientras que Taylor Swift, 24kGoldn, Cardi B y Dua Lipa, con cuatro.

Esta noche, Madonna fue la encargada de inaugurar la ceremonia. Además, la cantante Cyndi Lauper apareció en el escenario para dar un mensaje sobre el feminismo y los derechos de las mujeres.

Te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2021, completamente EN VIVO:

Grupo del Año

  • BTS

Canción del Año

  • Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"

Mejor Pop

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"

Video con Causa

  • Billie Eilish - "Your power"

Mejor K-pop

  • BTS - "Butter"

Artista del Año

  • Justin Bieber

Mejor Colaboración

  • Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Travis Scott, Young Thug y M.I.A. - "Franchise"

Video del Año

Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DJ Khaled y Drake - "Popstar" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad habits"
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call me by your name)"
The Weeknd - "Save your tears"

Mejor Artista Nuevo 

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie

Actuación PUSH del Año

Wallows - "Are you bored yet?"
Ashnikko - "Daisy"
SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
24kGoldn - "Coco"
JC Stewart - "Break my heart"
Latto - "Sex lies"
Madison Beer - "Selfish"
The Kid Laroi - "Without you"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"
Girl in red - "Serotonin"
Fousheé - "My slime"
Jxdn - "Think about me"

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"
Billie Eilish y ROSALÍA - "Lo vas a olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas y Shakira - "Girl like me"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy - "Un día (One day)"
Karol G - "Bichota"
Maluma - "Hawái"

Mejor Rock

Evanescence - "Use my voice"
Foo Fighters - "Shame shame"
John Mayer - "Last train home"
The Killers - "My own soul's warning"
Kings Of Leon - "The bandit"
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise vibration"

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers - "Stop making this hurt"
Glass Animals - "Heat waves"
Imagine Dragons - "Follow you"
Machine Gun Kelly y Blackbear - "My ex's best friend"
Twenty One Pilots - "Shy away"
Willow y Travis Barker - "Transparentsoul"

Mejor R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN y WizKid - "Brown skin girl"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak y Silk Sonic - "Leave the door open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go crazy"
Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"
H.E.R. y Chris Brown - "Come through"
SZA - "Good days"

Mejor Video Nuevo

Billie Eilish - "Your power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing with the devil"
H.E.R. - "Fight for you"
Kane Brown - "Worldwide beautiful"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call me by your name)"
Pharrell Williams y JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur".

Canción del Verano

Billie Eilish -"Happier than ever"
BTS - "Butter"
Camila Cabello - "Don't go yet"
DJ Khaled, Lil Baby y Lil Durk - "Every chance I get"
Doja Cat - "Need to know"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, Bad habits y Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"
The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - "Stay"
Lili Nas X y Jack Harlow - "Industry baby"
Lizzo y Cardi B - "Rumors"Megan Thee Stallion - "Thot shit"
Normani y Cardi B - "Wild side"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 you"Shawn Mendes y Tainy - "Summer of love"

Temas

mtv BTS Olivia Rodrigo Justin Bieber