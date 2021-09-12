MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de ganadores EN VIVO

Este domingo 12 de septiembre se realizan los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. La espera terminó y hoy conoceremos a los ganadores de las 16 categorías de los premios organizados por la icónica cadena de televisión.
Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion lideran las nominaciones con siete y seis, respectivamente. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon y Lil Nas X destacan con cinco nominaciones, mientras que Taylor Swift, 24kGoldn, Cardi B y Dua Lipa, con cuatro.
Esta noche, Madonna fue la encargada de inaugurar la ceremonia. Además, la cantante Cyndi Lauper apareció en el escenario para dar un mensaje sobre el feminismo y los derechos de las mujeres.
Te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2021, completamente EN VIVO:
Grupo del Año
- BTS
Canción del Año
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"
Mejor Pop
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"
Video con Causa
- Billie Eilish - "Your power"
Mejor K-pop
- BTS - "Butter"
Artista del Año
- Justin Bieber
Mejor Colaboración
- Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Travis Scott, Young Thug y M.I.A. - "Franchise"
Video del Año
Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DJ Khaled y Drake - "Popstar" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad habits"
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call me by your name)"
The Weeknd - "Save your tears"
Mejor Artista Nuevo
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Actuación PUSH del Año
Wallows - "Are you bored yet?"
Ashnikko - "Daisy"
SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
24kGoldn - "Coco"
JC Stewart - "Break my heart"
Latto - "Sex lies"
Madison Beer - "Selfish"
The Kid Laroi - "Without you"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"
Girl in red - "Serotonin"
Fousheé - "My slime"
Jxdn - "Think about me"
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"
Billie Eilish y ROSALÍA - "Lo vas a olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas y Shakira - "Girl like me"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy - "Un día (One day)"
Karol G - "Bichota"
Maluma - "Hawái"
Mejor Rock
Evanescence - "Use my voice"
Foo Fighters - "Shame shame"
John Mayer - "Last train home"
The Killers - "My own soul's warning"
Kings Of Leon - "The bandit"
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise vibration"
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers - "Stop making this hurt"
Glass Animals - "Heat waves"
Imagine Dragons - "Follow you"
Machine Gun Kelly y Blackbear - "My ex's best friend"
Twenty One Pilots - "Shy away"
Willow y Travis Barker - "Transparentsoul"
Mejor R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN y WizKid - "Brown skin girl"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak y Silk Sonic - "Leave the door open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go crazy"
Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"
H.E.R. y Chris Brown - "Come through"
SZA - "Good days"
Mejor Video Nuevo
Billie Eilish - "Your power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing with the devil"
H.E.R. - "Fight for you"
Kane Brown - "Worldwide beautiful"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call me by your name)"
Pharrell Williams y JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur".
Canción del Verano
Billie Eilish -"Happier than ever"
BTS - "Butter"
Camila Cabello - "Don't go yet"
DJ Khaled, Lil Baby y Lil Durk - "Every chance I get"
Doja Cat - "Need to know"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, Bad habits y Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"
The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - "Stay"
Lili Nas X y Jack Harlow - "Industry baby"
Lizzo y Cardi B - "Rumors"Megan Thee Stallion - "Thot shit"
Normani y Cardi B - "Wild side"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 you"Shawn Mendes y Tainy - "Summer of love"