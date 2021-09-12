MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de ganadores EN VIVO

Este domingo 12 de septiembre se realizan los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021. La espera terminó y hoy conoceremos a los ganadores de las 16 categorías de los premios organizados por la icónica cadena de televisión.

Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion lideran las nominaciones con siete y seis, respectivamente. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon y Lil Nas X destacan con cinco nominaciones, mientras que Taylor Swift, 24kGoldn, Cardi B y Dua Lipa, con cuatro.

Esta noche, Madonna fue la encargada de inaugurar la ceremonia. Además, la cantante Cyndi Lauper apareció en el escenario para dar un mensaje sobre el feminismo y los derechos de las mujeres.

Te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2021, completamente EN VIVO:

Grupo del Año

BTS

Canción del Año

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"

Mejor Pop

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"

Video con Causa

Billie Eilish - "Your power"

Mejor K-pop

BTS - "Butter"

Artista del Año

Justin Bieber

Mejor Colaboración

Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"

Mejor Hip-Hop

Travis Scott, Young Thug y M.I.A. - "Franchise"

Video del Año

Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

DJ Khaled y Drake - "Popstar" (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat y SZA - "Kiss me more"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad habits"

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call me by your name)"

The Weeknd - "Save your tears"

Mejor Artista Nuevo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Actuación PUSH del Año

Wallows - "Are you bored yet?"

Ashnikko - "Daisy"

SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"

24kGoldn - "Coco"

JC Stewart - "Break my heart"

Latto - "Sex lies"

Madison Beer - "Selfish"

The Kid Laroi - "Without you"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers license"

Girl in red - "Serotonin"

Fousheé - "My slime"

Jxdn - "Think about me"

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"

Billie Eilish y ROSALÍA - "Lo vas a olvidar"

Black Eyed Peas y Shakira - "Girl like me"

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy - "Un día (One day)"

Karol G - "Bichota"

Maluma - "Hawái"

Mejor Rock

Evanescence - "Use my voice"

Foo Fighters - "Shame shame"

John Mayer - "Last train home"

The Killers - "My own soul's warning"

Kings Of Leon - "The bandit"

Lenny Kravitz - "Raise vibration"

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers - "Stop making this hurt"

Glass Animals - "Heat waves"

Imagine Dragons - "Follow you"

Machine Gun Kelly y Blackbear - "My ex's best friend"

Twenty One Pilots - "Shy away"

Willow y Travis Barker - "Transparentsoul"

Mejor R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN y WizKid - "Brown skin girl"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak y Silk Sonic - "Leave the door open"

Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go crazy"

Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"

H.E.R. y Chris Brown - "Come through"

SZA - "Good days"

Mejor Video Nuevo

Billie Eilish - "Your power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing with the devil"

H.E.R. - "Fight for you"

Kane Brown - "Worldwide beautiful"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call me by your name)"

Pharrell Williams y JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur".

Canción del Verano

Billie Eilish -"Happier than ever"

BTS - "Butter"

Camila Cabello - "Don't go yet"

DJ Khaled, Lil Baby y Lil Durk - "Every chance I get"

Doja Cat - "Need to know"

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran, Bad habits y Giveon - "Heartbreak anniversary"

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon - "Peaches"

The Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber - "Stay"

Lili Nas X y Jack Harlow - "Industry baby"

Lizzo y Cardi B - "Rumors"Megan Thee Stallion - "Thot shit"

Normani y Cardi B - "Wild side"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 you"Shawn Mendes y Tainy - "Summer of love"