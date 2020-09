Adam Sandler: Estos son 5 datos que poco se saben del actor y comediante

View this post on Instagram

Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry itu2019s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation? I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like youu2019re doing now. Then the fun began. Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you. Love, The Sandman