The Rock podría volver a la WWE sólo si se enfrenta a este luchador

Quality u0026amp; Legacy ud83eudd43 One of my favorite walks is thru our @teremana distilleryu2019s barrel room. This is the final quality process of our first aged expression u2014 Teremana Reposado ud83eudd43 We age our tequila in American white oak barrels and it reacts to the temperatures here in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico. The wood expands and contracts and after a certain period of time - gives our tequila a very rich and smooth taste with notes of oak and vanilla. Those notes and smoothness are why Teremana has become very distinctly delicious to our consumers. I founded Teremana as a legacy brand thatu2019s rooted in quality, passion, trust and mana. And on behalf of our entire Teremana team and myself u2014 itu2019s our privilege to produce Teremana tequila for you. And most importantly, thank you for making our Teremana your #1 choice in tequila. The tequila of the people ud83eudd43 #quality #legacy #teremana @hhgarcia41 ud83dudcf8