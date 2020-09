Johnny Deep se prepara para otro juicio en contra de Amber Heard

View this post on Instagram

A pic from the Studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica , obviously) brought the famous guitar, u0026#34;Greenyu0026#34; over for a visit... It is the u0026#39;59 Les Paul, once owned and played for many, many moons, by the incredible Peter Green from early days of Fleetwood Mac!!! I was and remain, somewhat, in shock!!! An incredible experience!!! The painting on the wall is one I made of an old friend... My old dog, Mooh, who sadly passed away back when i was away on location filming, u0026#34;Public Enemiesu0026#34;. He was a very gentle boy and i still miss him greatly!!!!