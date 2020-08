Este es el MOTIVO por el que Frankie Muniz no recuerda su trabajo en Malcolm el de en medio

View this post on Instagram

So excited for this!! Want to attend the special 20th anniversary #MalcolmintheMiddle @RWQuarantunes Virtual Reunion Show on Saturday, Aug 8th? Youu2019ll get a chance to speak with me and the rest of the cast, plus weu2019ll send you a big pile of autographed show memorabilia! Bid now on @Charitybuzz and support @HealingCalifornia, an amazing organization that provides free, quality dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. Link in bio.