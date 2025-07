¿Cuál es la importancia de la victoria de Isaac del Toro en la Clàssica de les Terres de l'Ebre?

El Torito triumphs at the #ClàssicaTerresdelEbre! uD83EuDD47uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDF8



It’s a 10th career victory for @ISAACDELTOROx1, who grabbed the bull by the horns at the Spanish one-day race uD83DuDC02



Isaac went solo with 33km to go and made his move stick to the finish.



What a ride! Unstoppable! uD83DuDD25… pic.twitter.com/BjQZIsCZkG