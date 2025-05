Muere atropellado Maxx Justice, histórico de la lucha libre, a los 63 años

Just found out that an OG #APW brother has passed away. Michael Raybeck wrestled as Mike Diamond and later as Maxx Justice. He & @MICHAELMODEST wrestled as the Border Patrol. I was fortunate to have trained with him in the early days of APW. Rest easy uD83DuDE4FuD83CuDFFE#RIPMikeRaybeck pic.twitter.com/D6Yix0Szj5