¿Quién es Saquon Barkley, el hombre récord de los Eagles y cuántos millones podría ganar en el Super Bowl 2025?

NEWS: #Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has earned 750 THOUSAND DOLLARS in bonuses.



• $500K: Rush leader

• $250K: Pro Bowl



He can earn $1.25M more:

• $500K: All-Pro

• $250K: NFC title

• $250K: Super Bow W

• $250K: Playoff milestones



Negotiated, by @saquon’s agent @EdwardMBerry. pic.twitter.com/aqYnzdgxNF